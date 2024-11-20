AR Rahman's interview talking about adjustments after marrying Saira Banu went viral amid their divorce.

After 29 years of marriage, AR Rahman recently announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu in an emotional post. Amid this, his old interview talking about the adjustments he had for his wife after marriage went viral on social media.

In an old interview of AR Rahman with Rahmaniac.com, the singer can be seen offering insights into his married life and family dynamics. He shared, “You know, it’s always difficult for any family to adjust to anyone new coming into the fold. Like all mothers, my mother was possessive about me, and as we all lived together as a joint family, a period of adjustment was necessary. In 1995, my eldest daughter Khatija was born, and everything was fine after that.”

Rahman also opened up about his temperament and how he interacts with his team and family. He admitted, “I’ve lost my temper with my team at home and the studio. I act as if I’m angry so the job gets done—don’t show this to my guys.”

AR Rahman also talked about how his anger was mostly an act infront of his family. He said, "My children are sensitive and know when I’m upset. That’s very important. I only have to show my irritation—that’s all I need to do.”

Vandana Shah, the couple's lawyer, announced the divorce and after that, breaking his silence over the divorce with his wife, AR Rahman wrote an emotional note on Twitter which read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

