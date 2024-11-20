AR Rahman's brother reveals how the singer left his wife Saira Banu alone on their honeymoon.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu shocked everyone as they announced their divorce after 30 years of marriage. Amid this, one of the interviews of AR Rahman's brother is going viral wherein he revealed that the singer and composer left his wife alone on Honeymoon.

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, AR Rahman's brother, actor Rahman shared that while he’s the more outgoing one, AR Rahman is deeply dedicated and spiritual. He shared a funny anecdote from Rahman’s honeymoon: instead of spending time with his wife, AR Rahman was in another room practicing his veena late at night.

He said, "I remember, when he got married, he took my sister-in-law for the honeymoon to a hill station. I called them that night, it was just 12 or 1… She answered she was sleeping already. I asked, ‘Where is Rahman’. She said, ‘I don’t know’. He was in another room, practicing his veena… He was composing something; he’s that kind of person."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married in 1995 through an arranged marriage. His mother, who was looking for a bride, first considered Saira’s younger sister, Meher, but once she met Saira, she knew she was the right choice. The couple has three kids together – two daughters, Khatija and Rahima, and a son named Ameen Rahman.

Sharing the news of his divorce from wife Saira Banu, AR Rahman penned an emotional note which read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

