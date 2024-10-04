When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

A video of Anushka Sharma talking about 'catfight' with Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are two of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Both the actresses made their grand Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Om Shanti Om respectively. After Anushka's second film, Band Baaja Baaraat, with Ranveer Singh, there were rumours of them dating. However, they both have always denied it. Later, when Deepika was dating Ranveer, there were rumours of a cold war, and catfights between the two actresses.

Now, a video of Anushka Sharma talking about how she and Deepika are supposed to fight with each other and talking about unity among the actresses said, "This unity in actresses is very important because actresses are way more friendlier than they are perceived to be. Me and Deepika are supposed to fight with each other, we are supposed to not get along with each other. There is no reason why that would happen. I never had a spat with her. So what is this about not getting along? You know we have gone to the same college, we come from the same city, infact we have a history, but no, it is created. Then I;ll tell you what happens when so much of it is talked about, when you meet each it is awkward."

Deepik further added, "Yes, because I have no created it and she is saying she has not created it but then when we meet we are like 'I am okay, is she okay?" I think we are thinking too much on behalf of other people."

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have worked together in the movie Zero, however, they didn't have a scene together as it was just Deepika's cameo in the film. On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress and is currently on a break from films. Deepika Padukone has also welcomed baby girl recently and will be next seen in the movie Singham Again after delievering a blockbuster with Kalki 2898 AD.

