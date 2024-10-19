In 1980, Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, even though he was already married.

Dharmendra's personal life has often attracted attention because of his controversial choices and two marriages. He married Prakash Kaur when she was 19, and together they became parents to four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.

However, everything in their family changed when in 1980, Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini. According to the rumours, when Sunny Deol got to know about his father's second marriage, he got very angry that he even tried to stab Hema Malini with a knife out of anger.

At the time, Sunny was 24 years old when he allegedly attacked Hema. In response to the rumors, Prakash Kaur stated in an interview with Stardust that such claims were baseless. She said, "This is not true. Every kid wants his father to love his mom the most in the entire world. But this doesn’t mean he would attack if there is another woman who loves his father as well. I am not well-read or educated, but my kids believe I am the most beautiful woman in the entire world. I have raised my kids well, and they have inculcated good manners. I am very sure they will never do anything that hurts someone."

After marrying Hema Malini, Dharmendra welcomed Esha and Ahana Deol, but he didn’t forget his children and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. In the same interview, Prakash described Dharmendra as a loving and responsible father, she stated, "He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them. I don't know what people say about my and Dharmendra's relationship. All I know is that He takes great care of all of us. He comes home every evening and spends time with the children.”