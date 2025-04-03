During the shoot, Amrish Puri once slapped Smita Patil in front of everyone on set.

Amrish Puri may no longer be in this world, but his powerful performances and iconic dialogues keep him alive in the memories of his fans. In this report, we share an incident from one of his films with Smita Patil.

During the shoot, Amrish Puri once slapped Smita Patil in front of everyone on set. He himself revealed this in an interview. A video of Amrish Puri is currently going viral on social media. In the clip, he shares an interesting incident from his film Bhumika.

Amrish Puri says that he had a scene with Smita Patil in the film. In the scene, she asks him to leave, and he has to get angry at her. He also had to slap her as part of the scene.

The late actor further said that before filming the scene, an idea came to his mind, and he asked director Shyam Benegal if he could actually slap Smita Patil. Shyam Benegal remained silent for a while, thinking it could create a problem. He feared that if she got slapped, she might leave the shoot midway. However, he eventually agreed.

Amrish Puri revealed that Smita Patil had no idea about their plan. When the scene started, he suddenly slapped her. Her reaction was completely natural. According to Amrish Puri, after the scene ended, Smita Patil playfully ran after him to hit him back. The entire unit burst into laughter.

Praising Smita Patil, Amrish Puri said that she was a natural actress and highly professional. Raj Babbar was married to Nadira Zaheer when he fell in love with Smita Patil. Together, they welcomed Prateik Babbar. After Smita's death in 1986, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar went back to Nadira. They have two children, namely Raj Babbar and Juhi Babbar.