Abhishek Bachchan had said in an old interview that he would divide his property equally between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the wealthiest superstars in India with an impressive net worth of around Rs 1600 crore, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2024. In an old interview, the 82-year-old superstar had shared how his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda after his death.

Speaking to Rediff in 2011, Amitabh had said, "I would not differentiate between Abhishek and Shweta. When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son — there is no differentiation. Jaya and I decided on that long time back. Everybody says that the girl is paraya dhan, she goes to her husband’s house, but in my eyes, she is our daughter, she has the same rights Abhishek has."

Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Since the last year, there have been speculations that Abhishek and Aishwarya are headed for divorce, but the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence on such reports.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the wife of businessman Nikhil Nanda, the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. They have two children - Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. While Agastya made his Bollywood debut in The Archies in 2023, Navya has been an entrepreneur and is currently studying at IIM Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan got the biggest blockbuster in his career 55 years after his debut with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD last year. Also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the 2024 sci-fi dystopian action epic grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.