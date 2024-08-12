When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor in Koffee With Karan in 2005.

In October 2002, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor announced their engagement at the former father Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration. It would have been the union of two of the biggest Bollywood families - Bachchans and Kapoors, but their engagement was called off in January 2003.

When Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan came on the first season of the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan in January 2005, Big B broke his silence on Abhishek and Karisma's broken engagement. The filmmaker and host Karan Johar asked the Sholay actor if that period was a difficult time for the family, and Amitabh replied, "It was a sensitive moment. Relationships are being formed, relationships are being destroyed. It can be distressing for any young man, and obviously distressing for the family. We don't wish that to happen to anyone, but if the circumstances are not conducive for a union, then it's better that you go different ways. That's what happened."

"I think all these episodes in one's life are the episodes that will improve him as a human being, make him a better man, teach him to face the world in a much stronger way. If I may be absolutely, brutally honest, it gives you an opportunity of learning in the profession we are in. And the family has always worshipped what my father taught me, many many years ago, 'Mann ka ho toh acha, Mann ka naa ho toh aur zyaada acha, woh fir bhagwaan ke mann ka hota hai aur bhagwaan aapke liye, kabhi bura nahi chahega (If it happens as per yor will, then it's good, if it doesn't happen as per you will, then it's better, because then it's God's will and God will never wish bad for you)", Amitabh concluded.

In 2007, Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an intimate, private ceremony at the family residence Prateeksha in Mumbai. The couple is now parents to their 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

