Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, have been married for over 18 years now. The couple got engaged in January 2007, followed by a grand wedding at the Bachchan residence in April of the same year. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their first and only child, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011. Aishwarya Rai was 38 when she delivered her baby girl, and at the time, her father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was the one who heaped praises on the actress for her resilience at the time of her delivery.

At the time, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for his 'bahu', Aishwarya Rai, and revealed how she endured labour for '2-3 hours' without going for an epidural so that she could have a normal delivery.

Soon after his granddaughter Aaradhya was born, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan stepped out of their home, Jalsa, to announce the joyous news to the media. Amitabh Bachchan, at the time, had also spoken about who the baby resembled more. "It seems to me that she looks like Aishwarya. But as you all know, children's faces change daily. I still believe she looks like Aishwarya. Some people in the family think she resembles Jaya or Abhishek a little," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan then went on to praise Aishwarya Rai's strength during childbirth. "She had to struggle, but I commend her that she was in acute labour for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted and said she wanted a normal delivery. She did not use any epidural or painkiller," Big B said.

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Aishwarya Rai’s decision to go through the labour pain naturally with pride and joy, reflecting the profound respect he had for her as his daughter-in-law.

Just recently, Suniel Shetty also grabbed headlines when he praised his daughter, Athiya Shetty, for opting for a normal delivery. Athiya Shetty chose natural birth instead of a C-section for her daughter Evaraah with Suniel Shetty stating she was "very, very strong".

