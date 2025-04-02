BOLLYWOOD
Back in the 1990s Amitabh Bachchan candidly made an honest confession what if he wasn't an actor.
Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest superstar in Indian cinema. Over five decades, starring over 200 movies, the megastar of Bollywood has seen several highs and lows in his life. Despite various low phases, financial setbacks, and even a life-threatening accident, Big B stood tall and maintained his stardom.
In an old viral video from the Filmfare Award 1991, the hosts, Shekhar Kapur and Neelam asked several actors "What they would be if not an actor?" Several actors including Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Bhagyashree, and even directors, Subhash Ghai, Rajesh Roshan, Indra Kumar, and Rajkumar Santoshi gave their honest replies. However, the quirkiest and most honest reply was from the Deewaar actor. When Amitabh was asked "What would he be, if not an actor", he replied, "Allahabad mein doodh bech raha hota (I would have been a milkman in Allahabad)."
Hailing from Allahabad (now Praygaraj), Amitabh made his debut as one of the protagonists in the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. The movie was a flop and till 1972 he struggled to make his mark in Bollywood. He was seen in several average or duds including Pyar Ki Kahani, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, and Gehri Chaal.
It was 1973 when Amitabh got his breakthrough role of Inspector Vijay Khanna in Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer. The action drama was rejected by several superstars including Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna. Zanjeer was a blockbuster and it made Amitabh the 'Angry young man' of Bollywood.
Over the years, Amitabh gave several blockbusters, including such as Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Hera Pheri, Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Kasme Vaade, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Dostana, Naseeb, Laawaris, Namak Halaal, Andhaa Kaanoon, Coolie, Sharaabi.
In the 1990s Amitabh Bachchan ventured into production, but due to several flops, he suffered bankruptcy. However, Big B bounced back and accepted supporting roles, giving a new lease to his career. On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The pan-India blockbuster became Bachchan's first Rs 1000 crore-grosser.
Also read: Sholay 2 had Jr Gabbar with Jackie Chan? Ramesh Sippy's nephew wanted to turn Sholay into franchise, but...
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film crosses Rs 225 crore globally in first week
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak gets 'blue drum' as gift from...
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj shine as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces building new security corridor across Gaza to...
Sikandar box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film continues to struggle, earns Rs 84 crore in India
RJ Mahvash's post about her 'future partner' gets a like from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Meri life mein koi ladka aayega toh...'
Air Force's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Jamnagar
When Amitabh Bachchan made shocking confession: 'Allahabad mein doodh bech raha hota agar...'
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Phil Salt smashes huge 105m six off Mohammed Siraj, gets out next ball - Watch
Aamir Khan wanted to play Shah Rukh Khan's role, director refused him; Kajol rejected the film, Aishwarya Rai replaced her, movie was...
Singer Hans Raj Hans's wife Resham Kaur passes away at 62
HC imposes Rs 25000 fine on Anil Ambani for seeking...; asks him to pay amount to...
WATCH Viral Video: Wife thrashes loco pilot mercilessly; Know reason
Sam Altman's OpenAI launches AI academy with free courses, you just need THIS for enrolment; details inside
Fawad Khan-starrer 'Abir Gulal' caught in controversy as Raj Thackeray-led MNS opposes its release: 'Will not allow Pak actors...'
'People will eat anything...': Woman eats butterflies, pig blood dessert at Michelin-Star restaurant, WATCH viral video
Indian doctor calls tech millionaire Bryan Johnson a fraud, he responds: 'Why are you so...'
BCCI announces Team India’s 2025 home season fixtures; to host West Indies and South Africa - Check full schedule
UPI services down again: PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users facing issues
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar buys Mumbai team of THIS cricket league, it's not IPL, other franchise owners are Nikhil Kamath, Peyush Bansal
Meet Bollywood's 'most important' man, started career as background dancer for Rs 50, later worked in biggest blockbusters as...
This director made tea for Shah Rukh Khan in 1994, later played superstar's father in flop film: 'Maine bahut ghatiya...'
Who is Poonam Gupta? Her salary will be HIGHER than that of PM Narendra Modi, details here
Viral video: Makeup artist recreates Rihanna's look from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding, netizens are applauding
Vishakhapatnam SHOCKER! Man slits lover's throat, injures her daughter
ODI World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli; where is every member of WC-winning squad on 14th anniversary?
Why did Tejashwi Yadav say about father Lalu Prasad Yadav, 'Kaleja wale aadmi hain...'?
Meet Kamya Mishra, who became IPS officer at 22, has resigned after 6 years due to...
Love, intimate relations and blackmail!: School principal extorts lakhs of rupees from student's father, Startling REVELATIONS here
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this National Award-winner actor was Sanjay Gupta original choice for Kaante, one call of 'Baba' changed film's fate
DNA Verified: Old video from Bangladesh falsely shared as unrest in West Bengal's Malda
IPL 2025: CSK fangirl finally breaks silence on her viral reaction to MS Dhoni's dismissal against RR
Is it end of HAMAS? Why thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip after war against Israel?
NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Hay, Ben Sears shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead
Bengaluru couples get own ‘private time’ with ‘Smooch Cabs’, inside ‘tinted windows’ they leave traffic outside chaotic
SHOCKING! Two young men captured performing stunts on auto-rickshaw, viral video sparks outrage
IPL 2025: Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah's comeback further delayed due to THIS reason
Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal in trouble? MNS leader says won't let the film release: 'Some rotten mangoes...'
Govt loses Rs 17570000000 as BSNL fails to bill Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for...
Anant Ambani chants Hanuman Chalisa while walking to Dwarka on Padyatra: 'Have faith in....'
Transforming fleet management with mobile technology: Lessons from Zebra Handheld Implementation
Aamir Khan's cousin filmmaker Mansoor Khan feels Junaid Khan should've been in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I'd not take Kareena...'
IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant involved in intense chat after defeat against PBKS; reminds fans of KL Rahul episode
Meet actor who went out of work after 2 blockbusters, had no money to pay rent, became alcoholic; started business of..., bounced back as star with...
UK tightens immigration rules, raise wages, restrict overseas recruitment, how will it hit Indians?
Shocking video shows pet dog slips under moving train after owner's risky boarding attempt, WATCH
Forbes Billionaires List 2025 released: Elon Musk retains top spot, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani now ranked...
Ratan Tata's will: Late Tata Group boss leaves Rs 10 lakh for secretary, Rs 1 crore for...; check key details
Ratan Tata's Rs 3,800 crore will: Big gift for 'millennial friend' Shantanu Naidu, set to receive...
Akash Ambani visits Tirumala Temple, performs seva and offers prayers; WATCH viral video
Did YouTuber MrBeast burn down 20 million trees? Here’s the truth
'Dirty 15': Which countries will suffer most from Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs? Is India on the list?
IPL 2025: BCCI punishes LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi for controversial 'notebook' send-off to Priyansh Arya, faces multiple penalties
Kiren Rijiju blasts opposition over Waqf Amendment Bill: 'Even the building we're sitting in...'
Meet Kailash Goyal who worked full-time to support family, lived in single room, then cracked GATE with AIR 1, he is from...
Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant dazzles in satin green Vivienne Westwood gown, see pics
Sunny Deol says south Indian cinema has moved forward after learning from Bollywood: 'Our producers, directors no longer have...'
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and record at M Chinnaswamy stadium - All you need to know
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, teams up with BLAST to expand...
How will US Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs hit 'Dirty 15' including India? Will it cause inflation, recession in US?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs GT match 14 live on TV, online?
Much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion but there's one house which stands in the way!
Meet actress who trekked for 9 months from Burma to India during World War II, had no clothes; is now mother of superstar worth Rs 2,900 crore
Sholay 2 had Jr Gabbar with Jackie Chan? Ramesh Sippy's nephew wanted to turn Sholay into franchise, but...
Jaya Bachchan reveals she saw 'danger', got 'frightened' after first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan because 'he was only one who...'
How to turn Navratri wishes into free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and Grok: Step-by-step guide
Why West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's UK visit is important for positioning state as industrial, educational hub
Meet actor who started as chorus singer, played younger Shah Rukh Khan, the first to earn a BAFTA Award nomination, learnt classical music, he is...
Producers' association of India condemns online leak of Salman Khan's Sikandar, calls it threat to film industry
Meet Mohini Mohan Dutta, mystery heir named in Ratan Tata’s will for Rs 500 crore property, he is from…
Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Karan Johar for expensive 'high concept' comedy trilogy? Here's what we know
Chinese Foreign Ministry's big statement on 75th anniversary of India-China ties: 'Cooperative pas de deux of dragon and elephant is...'
Ranveer Singh all set to act in zombie film after Don 3? Report says this project could...
Meet cricketer who once played with Sachin Tendulkar, quit game to become actor, his name is...
What is waqf? How is Waqf Board constituted? Why has Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 sparked political, communal debate?
Sharmila Tagore breaks silence on decision to retire Pataudi Trophy: 'If BCCI does not want to remember Tiger’s legacy...'
Virat Kohli spots MS Dhoni fan at his restaurant in Bengaluru, here's what happened next at RCB party | Watch video
Meet Kapoor family's only member who worked as LIC agent, started kitchen appliance business but failed, held Guiness World Record for....; she is...
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's reaction when Rekha enters the stage in western outfit goes viral, netizens say 'biwi aage baithi hai...'
Kajol shuts down separation rumours, pens quirky post on Ajay Devgn's 56th birthday: 'We don’t mind...'
Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju tables controversial bill in Lok Sabha
Delhi-NCR traffic woes to end? Noida to build 2nd Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Meet actor who once called Aishwarya Rai 'sexiest woman', was almost married to Karisma Kapoor but their relationship ended after..
Telugu director Naga Vamsi lashes out, challenges media to ban his movie: Watch
Kunal Kamra continues no-show as police issue third summons to stand up comedian over derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
This 224-year-old temple, was built to grant wishes to childless women, now one of richest temples with Rs 125 crore net worth, is located in...
This billionaire denied son a job at his company, asks him to..., he is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, got 300/300 in JEE Mains, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, he is from…
Michael Bay, director of the next James Bond film, has approached Ranbir Kapoor? Can he be the next 007?
12 Entrepreneurs to look out in 2025
Pune-based makeup artist shares fake accident scars for work excuses, sparks debate online: 'This is so cheap...'
Sikandar actress Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious lifestyle: Rs 8 crore bungalow, Rs 1.84 crore Range Rover Sport, Rs 66 crore net worth, charges Rs... per film
Did Shah Rukh Khan finally forgive paparazzi for sensational coverage of son Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021? Here's all you need to know
Who was Vittal Mallya, man behind success of brands like Kissan, Berger Paints, Cadbury, his biggest success came with...
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid deletes all posts from Instagram amid India's Got Latent controversy
Top Gun, Batman star Val Kilmer passes away at 65 after long battle with cancer
This country holds largest gold reserve in world, boasts over 8000 tonnes, not Germany, China, Russia, it is...
BTS reunion 2025: HYBE CEO shares big update, says RM, V, Jimim, Jin, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga are...
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies accused of copying Arabic film Burqa City, netizens find similarities: 'Bollywood runs on...'
Salman Khan feels 'like a monkey in a zoo', says Chetan Bhagat