Back in the 1990s Amitabh Bachchan candidly made an honest confession what if he wasn't an actor.

Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest superstar in Indian cinema. Over five decades, starring over 200 movies, the megastar of Bollywood has seen several highs and lows in his life. Despite various low phases, financial setbacks, and even a life-threatening accident, Big B stood tall and maintained his stardom.

In an old viral video from the Filmfare Award 1991, the hosts, Shekhar Kapur and Neelam asked several actors "What they would be if not an actor?" Several actors including Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Bhagyashree, and even directors, Subhash Ghai, Rajesh Roshan, Indra Kumar, and Rajkumar Santoshi gave their honest replies. However, the quirkiest and most honest reply was from the Deewaar actor. When Amitabh was asked "What would he be, if not an actor", he replied, "Allahabad mein doodh bech raha hota (I would have been a milkman in Allahabad)."

Hailing from Allahabad (now Praygaraj), Amitabh made his debut as one of the protagonists in the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. The movie was a flop and till 1972 he struggled to make his mark in Bollywood. He was seen in several average or duds including Pyar Ki Kahani, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, and Gehri Chaal.

It was 1973 when Amitabh got his breakthrough role of Inspector Vijay Khanna in Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer. The action drama was rejected by several superstars including Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna. Zanjeer was a blockbuster and it made Amitabh the 'Angry young man' of Bollywood.

Over the years, Amitabh gave several blockbusters, including such as Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Hera Pheri, Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Kasme Vaade, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Dostana, Naseeb, Laawaris, Namak Halaal, Andhaa Kaanoon, Coolie, Sharaabi.

In the 1990s Amitabh Bachchan ventured into production, but due to several flops, he suffered bankruptcy. However, Big B bounced back and accepted supporting roles, giving a new lease to his career. On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The pan-India blockbuster became Bachchan's first Rs 1000 crore-grosser.

