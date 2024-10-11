In a throwback interview, Amitabh Bachchan talked about his off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Rekha and revealed he enjoyed working with her.

From Dulal Guha's Do Anjaane to Yash Chopra's Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha created an iconic on-screen pair, grabbing everyone's attention. They often made headlines for both their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

In 1990, while speaking to Zoom, Amitabh Bachchan talked about their off-screen chemistry. He said, “When two co-actors work together in several projects, there is bound to be talk of their wonderful association on screen. People would naturally talk of that association. She is a terrific co-star. We share a wonderful onscreen chemistry. I’ve enjoyed working with her, especially in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Alaap and Yash Chopra’s Silsila, and would love to work with her again.”

In a throwback interview, Rekha once said, “The one and only Amitabh Bachchan. He's my guru. I learned so much from him.”

Rekha appeared in seven films alongside Amitabh Bachchan, with their final collaboration being Silsila in 1981. She once shared that every moment spent with Big B on screen was a valuable learning experience.

For the unversed, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan's personal dynamics have often been discussed, especially regarding their film Silsila (1981), which is filled with speculation about real-life connections.

This was their last film together, but they remain one of Bollywood's most iconic pairs. In an interview, Rekha admitted to being "in love" with Amitabh, describing her feelings as "passionate and desperate." However, she clarified that they never had a personal relationship, saying, "There was never a personal connection with him. Never ever."