When Amitabh Bachchan became a real-life angry young man, beat up Shatrughan Sinha, then Shashi Kapoor...

Amitabh Bachchan is considered a very modest and disciplined megastar. But, some BTS stories show that he has also been a real 'angry young man'. After Amitabh Bachchan entered into films, he became a superstar quickly. Because of that, there were many stars whose stardom started to fade. However, many actors never shied away from working with Amitabh Bachchan and proved their popularity. Shatrughan Sinha is also one of those actors. This story between the two is also quite famous where once Amitabh Bachchan really became an angry young man and even beat up Shatrughan Sinha.

This incident is from the time when Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha were shooting for a movie named 'Kala Patthar'. Yash Chopra made this movie in the year 1979. In this film, there were many such scenes between Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, in which both had to behave like enemies. There were a lot of fight scenes between the two. While shooting one such scene, Yash Chopra called cut on a fight scene but even after the scene was cut, Amitabh Bachchan did not stop. He kept hitting Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha himself has mentioned this incident in his book 'Anything But Khamosh - The Shatrughan Sinha Biography'. He narrated how even after a fight scene was cut, Amitabh Bachchan kept beating him. He stopped only when Shashi Kapoor came to save him. After he stopped him, Amitabh Bachchan realised that the scene had been cut. In the same book, Shatrughan Sinha also claimed that because of Amitabh Bachchan, his roles were cut in some films and he eventually decided to step out of doing them.

