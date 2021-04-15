'Main thodi na kam hoon': When Alia Bhatt reacted to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships

That actress Alia Bhatt and heartthrob of the country Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other is a fact now known to all.

After Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that Alia Bhatt indeed was his girlfriend and the two had been seeing each other for a while, in an interview last year, the two have often been snapped together, sometimes hand-in-hand at the airport, attending the annual Christmas Kapoor luncheon or holidaying at the Ranthambore National Park. The couple hasn't shied away since, from being clicked together or expressing love on social media (well, Alia Bhatt mostly since Ranbir isn't officially on any social media platform).

Referring to Alia as his "girlfriend", Ranbir had said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

But before Ranbir started dating Alia, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. As per reports, the duo had an ugly breakup after being together for more than seven years. And before that, Ranbir had dated actress Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Ranveer Singh.

And so, when Ranbir started dating Alia, she was often posed with the question about his past relationships.

In an old interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked about Ranbir's troubled past, the actress had said, "How does it matter? It's part of someone's life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon."

Stating that they had a beautiful friendship, Alia had further averred, "It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we're two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He's shooting continuously. So am I. It's not a situation where you'll see us constantly together. That's the true mark of a comfortable relationship."

"Nazar na lage," she had added.

Meanwhile, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a difference of a few weeks, have recovered and diagnosed as COVID negative.

On the work front, the couple will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.