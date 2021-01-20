When Akshay Kumar got rejected because he was 'shy' to kiss the first girl he ever dated

Actor Akshay Kumar recently celebrated two decades of marital bliss with his wife Twinkle Khanna but Akshay had previously revealed that he was not so lucky in love. In a throwback video from when he appeared in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with the 'Housefull 4' team, he shared the hilarious story behind his rejection by the first girl he dated.

Akshay said that he went on 3 or 4 dates with the girl, which included watching a film together and going to a restaurant for a meal. However, Akshay got dumped after it.

In the video, Akshay said, "Problem thi ki main bohot shy tha. Maine kabhi kandhe par haath nahi rakha, haath pakda nahi. Woh chahti thi ki main haath pakdu ya I should kiss her or something. Maine kiya nahi toh woh chhod ke chali gayi (The problem was that I was too shy. I never kept my arm around her shoulder or held her hand. She wanted me to hold her hand or kiss her. I never did so she left me)."

When host Kapil Sharma asked what he learned from this incident, Akshay quipped that he took a 'U-turn' after this and transformed completely.

On the other hand, Akshay celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with Twinkle on Sunday and wished her sharing a picture of them. He wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

On the work front, Akshay's line up of films includes Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bellbottom, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.