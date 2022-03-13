When Akshay Kumar's fan pushed his head to take selfie- WATCH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a huge fan following, his fans often wait for the actor to click selfie with them. Now one such video depicting the same situation is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar can be seen surrounded by his fans. The actor who can also be seen waving at his fans was ported by his team. However, one of his fans pushed him, grabbed his face so that he can capture him on his mobile phone. After this, Akshay got angry and shouted at the person.

Despite this, his fan can be seen saying hello to the actor. The video has been doing rounds on social media. Netizens have been laughing after watching the clip.

Take a look:

When Akshay Kumar had appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his romantic musical 'Atrangi Re' along with Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma had joked with him about an interview he did with the 'famous personality' where the actor asked the said person about how he ate mangoes. Both didn't take the name of the 'said person' in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic.

A report in Hindustan Times had claimed that Akshay is upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet. Also Read: Amid reports of rift with Akshay Kumar, a look at stars who failed to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Meanwhile, 'Bachchan Pandey' stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The action-comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is reportedly the remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The Akshay Kumar-led film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 18.