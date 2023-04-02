When Ajay Devgn talked about dearth of good writers in Bollywood: 'Seedhi aap English film utha ke bana denge toh...'

Ajay Devgn/File photo

Ajay Devgn celebrates his 54th birthday on Sunday, April 2. The superstar has received four National Awards in his career - three as Best Actor for Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Tanhaji, and one as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for producing Tanhaji.

On his special day today, let's push the rewind button and take you back to one of his old interviews in the early 1990s when Ajay Devgn talked about the dearth of good writers in Bollywood. The actor said that one can remake an English film, but the writers must Indianise the story instead of just directly copying it.

During the 1990s, some Hindi films were unofficially copied from English movies and when the Singham star was asked about the same in his interview with Lehren Retro, the actor said, "It is not that we lack originality. We have separate departments working on a film - production, direction, music, and the writers. I feel, in our industry, all the departments are very strong, except for the writers."

"That doesn't mean that they don't have the brains or they don't know their job, they do know their job. But there are very few writers who really work. If you get any good English film, you should pick it up and Indianise it. That also requires effort kyunki seedhi aap English film bana ke utha denge toh woh nahi chalegi (because if you directly copy an English film, it won't work), you have to Indianise it", Ajay concluded.

This could have been the reason why Ajay turned director himself in 2008 when he helmed the romantic movie U Me Aur Hum. The actor has directed three more films till now - the actioner Shivaay in 2016, the aerial investigative thriller Runway 34 in 2022, and the action thriller Bholaa this year, which in itself is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.



READ | When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra