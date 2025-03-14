In the throwback interview, Amitabh used phrases such as "simple girl" and "domesticated" to describe Aishwarya, providing a glimpse into his perception of her personality.

Rumours have been circulating about a supposed rift between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her in-laws, allegedly sparked by her solo attendance at an Ambani family event. Despite the speculation, the Bachchan family has maintained a stoic silence, neither confirming nor denying the rumors. In an attempt to decipher the possible reasons behind the purported feud, several old interview excerpts have resurfaced on the internet. One such blast from the past has been unearthed by a Reddit user, which features Amitabh's candid description of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

In the throwback interview, Amitabh used phrases such as "simple girl" and "domesticated" to describe Aishwarya, providing a glimpse into his perception of her personality. For the unversed, the interview was of 2007, when the former Miss World got engaged to Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan. His perception of Aishwarya then had led to debate whether Aishwarya would have to give up her work and become a housewife.

When questioned about what impressed him most about Aishwarya, Amitabh had candidly shared his thoughts with a private news channel. "I think she's a lot simpler than what is made out of her. She's a very simple girl, very traditional. She's also very domesticated,” he had told NDTV.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have lately been embroiled in divorce rumors, but the couple seems entirely unfazed by the speculation. Instead, both are concentrating on their career, suggesting that the rumors are not affecting their professional life. Amid this, Amitabh had addressed the rumours in a subtle yet powerful blog post.

Without directly referencing the speculation, he penned a thoughtful note, stating, “Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society...,” read a part of his blog. Through his cryptic message, Amitabh conveyed his disdain for unfounded rumours while maintaining his characteristic dignity and composure.