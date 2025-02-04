Amid the swirling rumors, a past interview with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come to light. In it, she shared her thoughts on her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan.

Speculation about the marriage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has been spreading. This came after neither Abhishek nor other Bachchan family members shared birthday wishes for Aishwarya on November 1, when she turned 51.

Amid the swirling rumors, a past interview with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come to light. In it, she shared her thoughts on her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, emphasising how vital communication is in their bond.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan explained, "There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in."

She added, "Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about? I’m not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don’t take it to tomorrow.’ If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There’s no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most adored stars, garnered global attention before many of her peers. Her appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early 2000s became iconic, as they provided a platform to introduce Indian culture to Western audiences and clarify often misunderstood traditions.

In 2005, Aishwarya used the opportunity to address stereotypes about India and share her insights on topics that deeply resonated with the Western world. A highlight of the interview was when Oprah asked Aishwarya about public displays of affection, a topic often puzzling to many in the West. With her usual grace, Aishwarya explained the cultural difference, saying, “It’s not something commonly seen. People do kiss, but it’s more of a private expression, not something you’d see on street corners. Art reflects life, and that’s how it’s portrayed in our cinema.”

The conversation then turned to the topic of premarital sex, which Oprah and many in the audience likely found intriguing. Oprah asked if it was common in India or considered taboo. Aishwarya responded with a straightforward yet impactful statement: “Broadly speaking, it isn’t the good thing to do.”