As Aishwarya Rai turned 51, here's a throwback to the famous 2005 interview when the Jodha Akbar star shut down the famous American host on international television.

Superstar, and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai turned 51 on November 1, and her fans continue to be smitten by her timeless grace and charm. Aish has proved herself time and again with her performance and persona. The Taal actress has not only ruled Bollywood, but also created an identity for herself in international cinema. In mid-2000, Aishwarya was seen in several Hollywood movies, including Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion and Pink Panther 2.

During these years, Aishwarya also made some appearances on international chat shows, and one of her stints was applauded by her fans and natural audiences. In 2005, while promoting Gurinder Chadha’s take on Pride and Prejudice, she also appeared on The David Letterman Show where the host asked her the old cliché question: “Do you still stay with your parents and is it normal in India?”

What Aishwarya replied became a hot topic of discussion and she was applauded by the international audience and loved by her people. Rai said, "It’s fine to live with your parents, because It’s also common in India, we don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner.” Letterman’s question was met with a laugh, but Aishwarya’s answer got her applause in the studio.

When Aishwarya Rai took legal action against malicious rumours

A netizen shared a clip from Koffee With Karan where Aishwarya appeared with film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During the episode, Karan asked Aishwarya if she had heard one of the most bizarre rumours about her. The actress revealed, "At the very beginning of my career, I was very, very furious and at that time I had taken (the magazine) to the court because they had carried an article where the whole world knew who it was and not me; where it was projected that I was caught with Akshay Kumar and Raveena (Tandon) had come and blasted me when it was absolutely untrue. Everybody knew who that was." On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part II.

