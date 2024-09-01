'We have...': When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared why she 'fights everyday' with Abhishek Bachchan

Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, their old statement saying that they 'fight daily' has been making headlines.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, both successful actors in the Hindi film industry, tied the knot with each other in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. In the last few weeks, there have been rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya are headed for a divorce.

These rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

Amid their divorce rumours, an old statement of Abhishek and Aishwarya saying that they 'fight daily' has been making headlines. In an interview with Vogue in 2010, the couple was asked how frequently they fight. Aishwarya said, "Oh, every day", and Abhishek clarified, "But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise." In a later interview, when the journalist Anupama Chopra asked Aishwarya about this comment, "Abhishek said that you two fight every day, is that true?", the Devdas actress replied, "That’s what I mean when I say that we have been together for like 10 years. We were normal from the beginning, even before marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide. While Abhishek will next be seen in an untitled Shoojit Sircar film slated to release on November 15, Aishwarya hasn't announced her next project yet.

