Aishwarya Rai made her career in the West but on her terms. She dared to refuse blockbuster projects opposite top Hollywood stars as she prioritised her principles over opportunities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making headlines due to the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. The former Miss World and Bachchan family continue to remain the centre of attention. Amid the malicious rumours, let's take a look back at Aishwarya's glorious career, which is based on strong values.

In the early 2000s, Aishwarya was among the few actors in Bollywood, who successfully extended her career in the West. With films like Bride and Prejudice, Mistress of Spices, and Provoked, Aishwarya cemented her place in Hollywood. During the initial stage of her international career, Aishwarya reportedly rejected two actioners and two blockbusters led by top action stars. She missed being part of two money spinners because the makers were not in sync with Aishwarya's values. As a result, Aishwarya reportedly lost these two films to Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron respectively.

The two Hollywood action blockbusters Aishwarya rejected were...

As The Telegraph reported, Aishwarya was offered the lead role opposite Brad Pitt in Mr & Mrs Smith. Yes, as per the reports, before Angelina Jolie, Aishwarya was approached to play the female spy, but she was not okay with the intimate scenes in it.

The second Hollywood blockbuster that Aishwarya reportedly rejected was Hancock. The superhero action-adventure was offered to Rai, but as per the media reports, Aishwarya was not comfortable locking lips with the movie's lead star, Will Smith. Reportedly, she was even approached to play the female lead opposite Will Smith in Hitch, but she rejected due to date problems, and thus was replaced by Eva Mendes.

So, Aishwarya missed out on these Hollywood movies but continued her reign overseas with her performances in The Pink Panther 2, and The Last Legion, and she even dubbed for Jolie's character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part II. The two-part historical action-adventure chronicles the saga of the Chola Dynasty.

