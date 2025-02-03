With her usual grace, Aishwarya explained the cultural difference, saying, “It’s not something commonly seen. People do kiss, but it’s more of a private expression."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most adored stars, garnered global attention before many of her peers. Her appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early 2000s became iconic, as they provided a platform to introduce Indian culture to Western audiences and clarify often misunderstood traditions.

In 2005, Aishwarya used the opportunity to address stereotypes about India and share her insights on topics that deeply resonated with the Western world. A highlight of the interview was when Oprah asked Aishwarya about public displays of affection, a topic often puzzling to many in the West. With her usual grace, Aishwarya explained the cultural difference, saying, “It’s not something commonly seen. People do kiss, but it’s more of a private expression, not something you’d see on street corners. Art reflects life, and that’s how it’s portrayed in our cinema.”

The conversation then turned to the topic of premarital sex, which Oprah and many in the audience likely found intriguing. Oprah asked if it was common in India or considered taboo. Aishwarya responded with a straightforward yet impactful statement: “Broadly speaking, it isn’t the good thing to do.”

Along with discussing intimate topics, Aishwarya tackled common misconceptions about India, particularly around language and family life. She was surprised by the assumption that Indians weren’t fluent in English. She recalled how people would ask if she had studied abroad to learn the language, responding, “Why would people think that we don’t study English? That really shocked me.”

Aishwarya also discussed the cultural practice of living with one’s parents after marriage. When Oprah mentioned the American tradition of children leaving home by 30, Aishwarya explained, “In India, it’s more about the family, about living together and staying connected, and that’s probably the most special thing.”