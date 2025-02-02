Shweta further highlighted Aishwarya's remarkable patience, saying, "And she has immense patience which is going to take her very far."

Of late, there has been buzz about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's apparent distance from her in-laws, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. The trio, once frequently spotted together at family gatherings and events, has been noticeably absent from each other's company. The sudden lack of public appearances and interactions between Aishwarya, Jaya, and Shweta has led many to speculate about a possible rift or tension within the Bachchan family.

Amid this, an old video clip has been doing rounds wherein Jaya and Shweta can seen praising Aishwarya. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo can be heard showering Aishwarya with admiration and appreciation, highlighting her exceptional qualities as a wife and individual. The video serves as a reminder of the strong bond and affection that once existed between Aishwarya and her in-laws.

During an appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were joined by Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol for a rapid-fire segment. When asked about marriage advice for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan jokingly warned Abhishek to behave, saying "The scales are going to change if he tries to misbehave."

However, when asked about advice for Aishwarya, Jaya Bachchan's tone turned sincere and admiring. "She should continue being as loving and dignified to him, as she is," Jaya said. Shweta Bachchan nodded in agreement, adding, "She is perfect. I don't think we need to give her any advice." Shweta further highlighted Aishwarya's remarkable patience, saying, "And she has immense patience which is going to take her very far." Jaya Bachchan smiled and chimed in, "Especially with Abhishek," leaving the audience in stitches.

Coming back, there has been no official statement or confirmation from the Bachchan family regarding the situation, the noticeable distance between Aishwarya, Jaya, and Shweta has certainly raised eyebrows and sparked speculation. Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007. They became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.