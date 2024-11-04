Amid divorce rumours, an old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussing her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral online.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life has been in the spotlight for quite some time. The couple got married in 2007. and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011.

Recently, there has been buzz about Abhishek cheating on Aishwarya with Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, and he notably skipped wishing Aishwarya on her birthday. Amid all this, an old interview of Aishwarya discussing her relationship with Abhishek has gone viral online.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. She emphasised that a relationship requires many adjustments and a balance of give and take. She said, "There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in."

She added, "Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about? I’m not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don’t take it to tomorrow’. If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow."

For the unversed, people noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after which the rumours of their divorce were further fanned.

Till now, despite so much chatter about their marriage, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued to stay mum.

