When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone grooved to Taare Gin Gin at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the two most beautiful Indian actresses. They know how to stun fans with their glamorous looks. In 2018, Aishwarya and Deepika surprised everyone when they grooved together at Isha Ambani’s wedding.

The videos from Ishan Ambani’s wedding festivities in Udaipur went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Aishwarya can be seen pulling Deepika to the dance floor to shake a leg with her on 'Tare Gin Gin'. Deepika is seen hugging and fondly kissing Aishwarya. The ladies were accompanied by Karishma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Nita Ambani among others. The two got together like a house on fire.

In another video the ladies can be seen dancing with their husbands, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh to 'Dil Dhadakne Do' song 'Gallan Goodiyan.'

Deepika Padukone has made her Bollywood fraternity and her fans proud by being a jury member of the celebrated Cannes film festival. However, when she was asked about her role, and how she will judge films, her answer left netizens baffled.

The Gehraiyaan actress started off by saying that she wouldn't be hesitant in performing her duties as a critic and jury. Deepika further added, "I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired.”

Padukone continued, "I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, [we must forget] that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that's sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize."