Aishwarya expressed her outrage and disbelief when confronted about the dating rumours with Anil Ambani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the stunning former Miss World, has been the subject of speculation regarding her past relationships. Rumour mills have linked her to several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, which garnered significant attention. However, one rumoured relationship that raised eyebrows is with business magnate Anil Ambani, who was already married to Tina Ambani at the time.

Aishwarya Rai's response to relationship rumours with Anil Ambani

The alleged connection between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Ambani is indeed jarring. Aishwarya herself was reportedly taken aback by the bizarre rumours, which spread like wildfire and grabbed headlines. She was seemingly incredulous that she was being linked to Ambani, finding it hard to believe that such rumours were being floated about her. Back in an interview, she was baffled when confronted about the same.

Aishwarya expressed her outrage and disbelief when confronted about the dating rumours with Anil Ambani. "I sit back and wonder why my name is used all the time to garnish something. When I learned of it, I went through a mixture of emotions. I rarely meet him. The last we met was at Bharat Shah's birthday bash, and we were sitting at a table with Tina and others. I was taken aback. I was also shocked to learn that I had a prenuptial agreement of crores of rupees with him. Hello, is it me they are talking about?" she told Etimes in 2004.



Did Aishwarya sign pre-nup with Anil Ambani?

Aishwarya was also shocked by the false claim that she had signed a prenuptial agreement with Anil Ambani, reportedly worth crores of rupees. Her incredulous response summed up her astonishment: "Is this even about me?"

Meanwhile, Aishwarya tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek in 2007. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. On the film front, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II.