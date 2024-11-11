Abhishek Bachchan is seen strongly reacting to people who slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called her 'plastic'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines recently because of their personal lives. They've been spotted arriving at events separately on several occasions, sparking rumors about trouble in their relationship.

Amid this, several videos and interviews are going viral. In one of the videos, Abhishek is seen strongly reacting to people who slammed Aishwarya and called her 'plastic'. In an earlier interview with BBC Asian Network, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan talked about their relationship, their film careers, and various other topics.

During the conversation, Abhishek revealed that some people had made harsh remarks about Aishwarya, claiming that she was just a pretty face and calling her "very plastic." He said, "Actually if you go to see, and now I’m not speaking like a husband, I’m speaking as a co-star and an actor. She happens to have done some of the most daring kind of roles, that an actor who’s basically meant to have been known only for her beauty, could have done."

He further pointed out that Aishwarya has always been the least concerned about her appearance, highlighting her roles in films like Provoked, Choker Bali, Raincoat, and Guru. According to him, these movies focused more on her acting skills than her beauty, proving her talent beyond her looks.

In the last few months, there have been strong rumours that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are headed for a divorce. These rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

