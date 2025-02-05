In 2016, Abhishek Bachchan has once broken his dignified silence and reacted to the separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple has often been subjected to divorce rumours and often maintained their silence on such malicious reports. But, it was once in 2016 when Abhishek broke his silence on their divorce rumours.

When the Dhoom star was asked about the same while interacting with the paparazzi and reporters, Abhishek said, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. Sadly, you all have blown the entire thing out of proportion. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it. Sorry, still married. No sensational news for you." He even showed his wedding ring towards the camera in the video, which went viral on the social media.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation rumours spread like wildfire in 2024 after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July last year. Though later, a small clip from inside the wedding also surfaced on the internet in which Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying together, thus ending the speculations around their separation.

A couple of months later in 2024, these spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. Later, their fans dug out that Dr. Zirak Marker, a famous psychiatrist and a close friend of Aishwarya Rai, had contributed to the article referenced in the viral post. Their fans asserted that Abhishek's 'like' was a gesture of support for Dr. Marker rather than an indication of any personal marital issues.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek's last release was the Shoojit Sircar's emotional drama I Want To Talk in 2024. The film bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan films released in two parts in 2022 and 2023. They both collectively collected over Rs 800 crore at the global box office.