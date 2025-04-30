Abhishek Bachchan spoke openly about the comparisons made between him, his father Amitabh Bachchan, and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He admitted that while it’s never easy, over the years, he has developed a thick skin.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has spent nearly three decades in the film industry, recently opened up about being constantly compared to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it,” he said.

He went to say, “If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. Somewhere, I believe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that. My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of their achievements and what they continue to do.”

“He’s leading by example. When I go to bed at night, I think that when I am 82, I want my daughter to say, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’ Abhishek also expressed his deep respect for his father's incredible work ethic at the age of 82. He mentioned that he hopes to earn the same level of admiration from his daughter, Aaradhya, as he has for his father.

“He’s leading by example. When I go to bed at night, I think that when I am 82, I want my daughter to say, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’”

Talking about his own career, Abhishek said, “Right now, I think interval would be right. I’ve been at this for 25 years. I’m no spring chicken. But I do feel that a new phase is about to start. 2025. It’s a good number, as in a halfway kind of thing.”

While talking about God, Abhishek mentioned that he is more spiritual than religious. He said, “I am what I am today because of my family. Their opinion matters the most to me. I’m immensely proud of my name, given by my grandfather. But I’m prouder of the surname he bestowed and blessed us with.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in I Want To Talk and is now preparing for his next big project, King. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.