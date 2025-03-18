In the throwback interview, Aamir Khan had shared his candid thoughts on the state of cinema, specifically calling out directors who rely heavily on graphic violence and explicit sex scenes to drive their films' success.

Aamir Khan has long been known for his thoughtful and nuanced approach to filmmaking, and it appears that this awareness and critique of the industry stretch back decades. A 20-year-old interview with the superstar has recently resurfaced online, generating significant discussion and debate among netizens. In the interview, Aamir Khan had shared his candid thoughts on the state of cinema, specifically calling out directors who rely heavily on graphic violence and explicit sex scenes to drive their films' success. He bluntly labelled such directors as "creatively untalented," sparking a lively conversation about the role of content in filmmaking.

Interestingly, Reddit users were quick to draw parallels between Aamir Khan's comments and contemporary directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga's recent blockbuster film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has garnered attention for its explicit content and violent scenes. Redditors have inferred that Aamir Khan's 20-year-old comments seem to describe directors like Vanga, who prioritise provocative content over nuanced storytelling

“There are few emotions which are very easy to provoke audience. These emotions are violence and sex is another. These are very easy to provoke in human being. Those directors who are creatively not so talented in creating a story, in showing emotions in creating situations, they depend on heavily on violence and sex to make their films work. They think adding violence and sex in large will help make their film successful,” he said.

Further, Aamir explained the effects of such films. “According to me, it is very wrong thinking, while it may lead to temporary success, it ultimately harms society and perpetuates negative values. As creators, we have a moral responsibility, at the very least, to consider the impact of our work. The content we produce undoubtedly influences viewers, particularly young minds, so it's essential we exercise caution and thoughtfully curate what we present to the next generation."

A Reddit user shared the video with the caption that read, “This interview of Aamir Khan is 20 years old, and it still holds the same value in the current atmosphere of movies.” A user was quick to comment, “Described directors like Vanga in a nutshell.” A second user said, “what an analysis... absolutely spot on.” “Its screaming Vanga.. I wish Ranbir saw it how Amir sees it..” said a third user. “yes, yes, yes, and also add to that a boy with daddy issues - relatable max to most men, and you got a blockbuster. The woman staying with you even after you hit her and cheating on her is a cherry on top. Vanga knows his audience!” added another user.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently made headlines for introducing his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday. On the work front, he is set for Sitaare Zameen Par, and Lahore 1947 as producer.