'What’s your Monday mood?' asks Mira Rajput on sharing photos with different expressions

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is an Instagram star and her posts are very much relatable to millennials. She recently became a lifestyle blogger and has been sharing hacks and tips about many things on her social media pages. Not just that, she also shoots for brand endorsements and promotes them too. On Monday, Mira took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of candid clicks describing her mood.

In the BTS photos clicked on a set, Mira is looking pretty in a black singlet top and a pair of blue printed jeans. She styled her hair in a beach wavy look. While sharing the photos, Mira captioned it as "What’s your Monday mood?"

Now that Mira is making her career as a lifestyle blogger, earlier Shahid had revealed how tough the marriage was for her. He had told Filmfare, "She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Mira has more than 2.5 million followers and she is also a fashionista in the making.

Talking about Shahid and Mira, the couple will be completing six years of marital bliss this year and are blessed with two children.