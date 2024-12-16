Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is presently in the final legs of production.

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Pushpa 2, in which she reprised the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. The actress has some high-profile movies lined up which include Sikandar and Chhaava. For the first time, she will be paired opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal. Recently, she cherished the personal moments and conversations she shared with both actors. However, she emphasized her interactions with Salman remain private.

"Whatever Salman sir and I talk about will always remain between us. I think it’s important to hold on to these connections without flaunting them,” she said during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the conversation, she reflected on her approach to working with different personalities, describing herself as a ‘sponge and a mirror’ who absorbs the energy of those around her and reflects it.

Highlighting their unique personalities, Rashmika found both Salman and Vicky to be kind, comfortable to work with, and genuinely nice individuals. She further added that she values the lessons she learns from each co-star and cherishes the personal moments and conversations they share.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is presently in the final legs of production. The makers have decided to wrap up the action-thriller by January 2025. They are also eyeing its official launch on Salman’s birthday i.e, December 27, 2024. On the other hand, Chhaava is an upcoming historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky plays Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently revealed the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. Besides this, she also has Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and a film titled Rainbow.