BOLLYWOOD
Amaal's mother, Jyothi Malik, has broken her silence, addressing the allegations made by her son. Amaal had claimed that his family had belittled him, held him back, and created a rift between him and Armaan.
Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has made a shocking revelation, accusing his parents of driving a wedge between him and his brother, singer Armaan Malik. He shared a poignant note, confessing that he has been battling clinical depression. In a significant move, Amaal announced that he has chosen to establish emotional distance from his family, opting to maintain solely a professional relationship with them. He has decided to distance himself from his family, opting for a solely professional relationship.
Amid this, his mother, Jyothi Malik, has broken her silence, addressing the allegations made by her son. Amaal had claimed that his family had belittled him, held him back, and created a rift between him and Armaan. When she was reached out for a response to the shocking allegations made by her son Amaal, she chose to maintain a dignified silence. In a brief yet polite statement, Jyothi tactfully declined to comment on the sensitive matter, emphasising that Amaal's decision to share his feelings was his own choice.
"I don't think it's necessary for the media to be involved in this personal family matter," Jyothi said, setting a boundary. "Whatever Amaal has chosen to share is his decision, and I respect that. I apologize, but I'd rather not comment further. Thank you,” she told Hindustan Times. With that, Jyothi gracefully ended the conversation, making it clear that she would not be engaging in a public discussion about her family's private struggles.
"Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” read a part of Amaal’s post on Instagram, which has sparked concerns among his fans.
Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik's brother, Armaan Malik, has remained silent on the matter, leaving his response uncertain. Despite their professional collaborations on numerous hit songs, the brothers' personal relationship appears to be strained.
Man claims following Bryan Johnson’s routine made him 10 years 'younger’, but reveals its downsides
Meet man, IIT Roorkee alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, served as DM Lucknow, now suspended due to...
What is US Liberation Day? How is it related to India? Know what Donald Trump has said
DNA Verified: Are banks to work for 5 days a week from April 1? Know truth here
Watch: Ex-CSK star recreates viral meme to brutally mock RCB ahead of IPL 2025
Actress Janhvi Kapoor gets this special gift box from co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, it contains...
Pakistani man travels to India without visa, enjoys vada pav at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
Meet Amy Coleman, the new HR executive of Microsoft, who joined firm in 1996
IPL 2025: What is the new two-ball rule and how will it help? All you need to know
Madras High Court: Senior citizens can revoke gifts, settlement deeds if children neglect them
Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan met his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Woh bahut hi achi insaan hain...'
SwitchToFluorideFree: Why fluoride-free toothpaste is the smarter choice
Meet JEE Main 2025 topper Atharva Kulkarni who scored 99.71 percent score, shares success mantra, says THIS about managing time
Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to expand in real estate with Rs 12090 crore deal, in advanced talks to buy...
'Whatever he has put is...': Amaal Mallik's mother on allegations of severing his ties with Armaan Malik
Is the historic 170-carat Indian Nawanagar Necklace in India? Know here
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: What does FIR say about Nagpur violence?
Throwback to when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL after trade talks with THIS franchise
Aamir Khan's Dangal had five climaxes, reveals director Nitesh Tiwari: ‘It was very alarming for…’
JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip OUT: Get direct link, steps to check here
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Netizens wonder what went wrong, criticise Dhanashree Verma alimony
Why has Elon Musk's X sued Indian government? Has its AI Grok offended audience with abuses, slang?
Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mother at Antilia, flaunts simple ethnic look in...; WATCH
'He was insulted, mentally tortured': Ex-India star feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya deserves biopic
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok apologises to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for mistakenly labelling him....: 'I regret the error'
Baden Bower Grows with New Job Opportunities As Competitors Cut Jobs
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: Mughal Emperor's final instructions to his son for simple funeral, burial
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Dhanashree Verma’s new song, 'Dekha Ji Dekha Meine' shows abuse, cheating in toxic relationship, watch video
Show director Utsav Dholakia honored at FICCI FLO Kanpur's ‘UDAAN: The Finale that Fuels the Future’
Yuzvendra Chahal seen in ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma; WATCH
Not Sanju Samson, 23-year-old star to captain Rajasthan Royals in first three matches of IPL 2025
Chiranjeevi thanks 'blood brothers' after receiving award in UK, Pawan Kalyan hails 'hero of his life'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's 'secret' ahead of IPL 2025: 'We cancelled...'
Muskan Rastogi-Sahil Shukla murdered Saurabh Rajput in Meerut: What’s next for them? Can they get death sentence? Lawyer weighs in…
BCCI implements major rule change for IPL 2025 following complaint from Mohammed Shami; lifts ban on....
Meet 10 most influential entrepreneurs shaping India’s future in 2025
Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro hits Indian market: Is it safe? Diabetes expert weighs in
Amaal Mallik announces he is clinically depressed, breaks ties with brother Armaan Malik due to...: 'I refuse to let the past...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma granted divorce by Mumbai family court
Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad High Court
How to handle the fear of public speaking
How will Rs 58 crore cash prize for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winning contingent be distributed: Rs 3 crore to each player, Rs 3 crore to Gambhir, rest for...
'Rekha troubled those who....': Rakesh Roshan reveals being warned against actress
'Glorifying invaders means strengthening roots of treason, new India will never...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues strong statement amid Aurangzeb row
Can Maharashtra Government remove Aurangzeb's tomb? Will Union Government do it?
Rajiv Adatia calls Farah Khan 'aunty' on Celebrity MasterChef, director hints at elimination: 'Galat hai yaar, tu toh..'
22 Maoists killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, one Jawan martyred
Nita Ambani shares special reason why her and Mukesh Ambani's twins were named Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani: 'He got a call asking him...'
Kim Kardashian reveals who invited them to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s wedding, its not Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta but...
Telangana police register FIR against Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi and others for promoting...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's megahit plan ahead of IPL 2025 for just Rs..., free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber services also on offer
Row over Aurangzeb's grave: What did this MUSLIM cleric say on alleged molestation of policewoman during Nagpur violence?
Posters put up in Patna to support Lalu Yadav after ED questioning: 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'
Meet actress who made flop Bollywood debut, became superstar with a Salman Khan film, is now four times richer than her husband, she is..
Meet actress who murdered her 26-year-old friend, TV executive, cut his body in 300 pieces, then...
Meet Nawaz Modi Singhania, estranged wife of Gautam Singhania, who stepped down Raymond Board as director due to...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 20, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check winning numbers for 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw
Kerala Lottery Result March 20, 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm; know 1st prize winner here
NASA Alert! James Webb Telescope discovers diamond-rich planet five times larger than Earth, it is...
This actress worked in iconic film rejected by Rekha, saved Yash Chopra's sinking career after back-to-back flops, became superstar, movie earned Rs..
World's deadliest snake, a 10-foot-long giant spotted in THIS state, here's what happened next
How a chance encounter with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor sparked a movement to nourish millions
‘Piku is based on Amitabh Bachchan’s poty’: Netizens school Jaya Bachchan after she slams Akshay Kumar’s ‘flop film’ Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Who was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah conservationist found dead in Saudi Arabia
How rising medical inflation is making health insurance a necessity in 2025
Here's why Shweta Tiwari was keen on wanting a son after Palak Tiwari: 'Cannot have another daughter'
Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said after being shooed away from Mannat by watchman before purchasing it: 'Ye khareed lunga phir...'
H-1B visa applications to be deleted starting March 20: Here’s what employers need to know
Disha Salian's death case gains momentum again after nearly 5 years, father of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager seeks...
'Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se...': RJ Mahvash shares cryptic post amid Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma, netizens say 'Chahal liked in 10 seconds'
Meet actress who starred in about 157 TV shows, left her husband to became a monk after...
Yuzvendra Chahal to pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crores in alimony; netizens call out 'fake feminism'
Punjab Expressway to cut Bathinda-Chandigarh travel by 50 km, details inside
Selena Gomez sells Alex Russo's Wizards of Waverly Place wand for shocking price you'll never believe!
Parents of Muskaan Rastogi, accused of killing her husband, demand capital punishment for her: 'Not fit for society'
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash amid divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma
Who is Jack Martin Pressman? Youngest person to experience zero gravity with impressive mid-air tricks
Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2025: Know its history, significance and more
Donald Trump's big statement on Canada, calls it one of the nastiest countries for...
‘Forgotten man and woman’: White House calls rescue of NASA Astronauts a historic mission under Donald Trump
Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor breaks his silence after being slammed for his 'I'm allowed to have 4 marriages' remark: 'Kaise logon ko...'
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu highlights smart, well-educated Indian-Americans shifting to finance: 'Making money on money...'
Viral video: Pakistani college students recreate iconic Mughal-e-Azam ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ song, WATCH
Rekha was not on good terms with Amitabh Bachchan, reveals Ranjeet: 'She had a lot of tantrums, I asked her to...'
Meet chemical engineer, daughter of one of richest Indian women, who took over Rs 40034 crore company after her father’s demise, she is...
Viral video: Angry elephant chases Karnataka forest officials, netizens react
Meet man who cleared UGC NET 7 times, JRF twice, left 3 govt jobs, has now become...
'They get Rs 60 lakh': Former Pakistan pacer hits out at Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, asks PCB to revoke their...
Will IPL 2025 see a return to normalcy? BCCI weighs lifting saliva ban in upcoming season
Meet man who took retirement with full pension at just 23, he worked as...
Meet man who leads Rs 155000 crore company, son of Hyderabad's richest man, he is...
Meet man who left lucrative jobs with high package, later started company that now employs 2700 farmers, it is worth Rs...
Priyanka Chopra shares how she was 'inspired' after a guava seller refused to accept her 'charity': 'Really moved me'
AR Murugadoss on how Sikandar was shot amid death threats against Salman Khan: 'Our biological cycle went on toss'
Kangana Ranaut opens up about 'groupism, bullying' in film industry: 'If I do anything...'
Sunil Chhetri scores on international comeback as India register first win in 489 days with 3-0 victory over Maldives in friendly
Indo-Pak couple Seema Haider, Sachin Meena welcome baby girl, WATCH viral video here
Ravindra Jadeja set to create history, will become first all-rounder in IPL history to score 3000 runs
Jaya Bachchan mocks Akshay Kumar's 'flop film' Toilet Ek Prem Katha: 'Main aisi picture kabhi naa dekhne jaaun'
Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and others pose for group selfie with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, discuss film collaboration