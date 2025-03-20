Amaal's mother, Jyothi Malik, has broken her silence, addressing the allegations made by her son. Amaal had claimed that his family had belittled him, held him back, and created a rift between him and Armaan.

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has made a shocking revelation, accusing his parents of driving a wedge between him and his brother, singer Armaan Malik. He shared a poignant note, confessing that he has been battling clinical depression. In a significant move, Amaal announced that he has chosen to establish emotional distance from his family, opting to maintain solely a professional relationship with them. He has decided to distance himself from his family, opting for a solely professional relationship.

When she was reached out for a response to the shocking allegations made by her son Amaal, she chose to maintain a dignified silence. In a brief yet polite statement, Jyothi tactfully declined to comment on the sensitive matter, emphasising that Amaal's decision to share his feelings was his own choice.

"I don't think it's necessary for the media to be involved in this personal family matter," Jyothi said, setting a boundary. "Whatever Amaal has chosen to share is his decision, and I respect that. I apologize, but I'd rather not comment further. Thank you,” she told Hindustan Times. With that, Jyothi gracefully ended the conversation, making it clear that she would not be engaging in a public discussion about her family's private struggles.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” read a part of Amaal’s post on Instagram, which has sparked concerns among his fans.

Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik's brother, Armaan Malik, has remained silent on the matter, leaving his response uncertain. Despite their professional collaborations on numerous hit songs, the brothers' personal relationship appears to be strained.