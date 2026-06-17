What! Zeenat Aman reveals her mother is Hindu, confesses why she doesn't follow Islam or Hinduism: 'No religion teaches you to...'

Zeenat Aman made some shocking revelations, including her Hindu name and her idea of being an atheist.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has made the most surprising revelation from her personal life, which will surely shock her fans. Do you know that the bold lady superstar of the 70s and 80s has a Hindu origin? What if we tell you that her mother was a Hindu, and she has a Hindu name from her mom's side? Can you imagine that Zeenat neither follows Hinduism nor Islam? She's technically an atheist. Zeenat recently got felicitated at News18 Amrit Ratna for her contribution to Indian cinema, which includes breaking stereotypes in the portrayal of women characters through her films, and leading the new wave of actresses in Bollywood. In the event, Zeenat went candid about herself and dropped some major revelations.

Zeenat revealed her Hindu name

It may sound surprising, but Zeenat Aman’s mother, Vardhini, was a Hindu woman. Sharing details about her Hindu origin, she said, “My name from my father’s side is Zeenat Aman, but from my mother’s side, my name is Laliteshwari. My mother’s name was Vardhini. She was a deeply religious Hindu woman who would spend two to three hours every day performing puja, and I was largely raised by her."

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Why is Zeenat Aman an atheist?

When asked if Zeenat is like her mother, believing in puja-paath, or dua. She instantly denied and explained, “I am not religious because I have seen things very closely. My mother was Hindu, my father was Muslim, and the father of my children is also Muslim. I studied in a Catholic school, and my stepfather is German, so I was exposed to a very global way of life."

Zeenat Aman's take on religion

The evergreen charmer further explained her concept of religion and added, "I never felt the need to adhere to any particular religion. All religions are good; no religion teaches you to do anything wrong. I believe in humanity, kindness, peace, equality, and love for people and animals. That is my religion."