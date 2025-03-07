Shah Rukh Khan bought the lavish home at Lands End, Bandstand, Bandra in 2001, but did you know what was Mannat called before that? Who owned this lavish place before King Khan? Read on to unveil the fact.

Shah Rukh Khan is among the superstars of Indian cinema. Anything and everything related to him is been cherished by his millions of fans. Whenever his movies were released, people flocked to cinemas to get his timeless charm. If an actor is loved on the big screen, then his home would be worshipped by his admirers.

Khan's abode, his home, Mannat, is jannat (heaven) for his audience. A lavish 27,000 square feet bungalow situated at the Lands End, Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai has become a tourist spot. Every day people gather outside SRK's house, they click photos with him standing beside the glossy name plate Mannat, and hoping that they would catch a glimpse of their idol waving at them. Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat in 2001, and since then, it has become a landmark of Bandra. But what before 2001? What was the heritage bungalow called before Khan bought it?

What was Mannat called before Shah Rukh bought it?

Before Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat, the house was originally named Villa Vienna, the heritage building was constructed in 1914 by Nariman K Dubash. The Baazigar actor bought Mannat in 2001 for Rs 13 crores, and now the reported value of Mannat is Rs 200 crores.

Mannat has been featured in these films

Interestingly, years before Khan decided to buy Mannat, he danced outside the lavish bungalow, singing 'main zyada nahi mangta'. Yes, the bungalow was featured in the song Chand Taare from Yes Boss. Apart from that, Mannat was also featured in other films, including Angaar, Rajesh Khanna's Raja Rani (1973), Anil Kapoor's Mr India (1987), and Jackie Shroff's Angaar (1992).

Shah Rukh Khan and family left Mannat?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam are moving out of their beloved home Mannat, temporarily, as their bungalow will undergo renovations starting May this year. The actor and his family are reportedly shifting to a rented luxury apartment of Vashu Bhagnani in Pali Hill, Bandra for the next two years. On the work front, SRK will next be seen in King.