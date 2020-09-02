What was Rhea Chakraborty's crime? She loved a boy, looked after him: Shibani Dandekar lashes out at media

After Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu among other stars to come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and slam the alleged media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, presenter, actor, singer Shibani Dandekar has shared a long note on her Instagram account in a set of photos, lashing out at media and extending her support to Rhea.

"I've known Rhea since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, string, vivacious.. such a bright spark.. so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family... (some of the kindest, warmest, best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma," wrote Shibani.

She continued, "We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to break point!"

Shibani added, "Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge, jury and executioner. We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him in his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified? I have seen it first hand what this has done to her mother's health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve the country for 20 years, her quickly her brother has had to grow up and how string he has had to be,"

"My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end knowing that you have the truth on your side... I'm sorry you had to go through this.. I'm sorry that we weren't better. I'm sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren't there for you when you needed them the most. I'm sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life.. I'm so sorry .. I'm with you always. #JusticeforRhea (sic),” she concluded.

Shibani captioned the post as, “I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea (sic).”

As soon as she put out the post, Shibani's sister Anusha commented on her post, saying, "I'm crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever #justiceforrhea."

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "You're a rock, @shibanidandekar. I'm proud of you, and lucky to count you among my very few friends. While I don't really know Rhea, it's heartbreaking to watch her be victimised by evidence-free conjectures in the media just so they can distract India from the real issues of Covid, China, the total failure of this government and the collapse of our Economy. Good on you for standing strong."

Earlier, actor Vidya Balan had expressed her opinion and urged the media to let the law take it's course. She also mentioned that her heart broke at Rhea's vilification.

Meanwhile, Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning. Besides Indrajit, Sushant`s flatmate Siddharth Pithani also arrived for questioning.

The CBI has earlier questioned Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea for 34 hours in four consecutive days along with her brother Showik