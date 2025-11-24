What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'

At a recent film festival in Goa, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra lost his cool over the growing popularity of social media influencers and slammed them for criticising a movie without proper knowledge about it.

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra came down heavily on the social media influencers, the entire ecosystem of social media stardom, and how brands come into the picture.

The filmmaker-producer attended the recent film festival in Goa. During a masterclass, he made a sharp critique of the growing culture of social media stardom, which has affected the medium of cinema as well.

He said, “What word can I use? These are a*******. They go on the Internet, and stand in a certain way. Someone has 5 million followers, someone has 10 million, another has 20 million”.

He further mentioned, “The social media influencer thinks that he is a legend. And then brands go to that fellow and say, ‘Please sell our product’. The influencer stands again and says, ‘Hey, buy this tiffin. Buy whatever. What the f*** is going on? You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy”.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, at the Goa film festival, gave a masterclass on filmmaking. He discussed the 8K restoration of his classic 1942: A Love Story and recalled a behind-the-scenes anecdote: his then-assistant Sanjay Leela Bhansali scattered breadcrumbs on a mountain to lure birds for a song sequence.

During the event, he argued that cinema today often prioritises presentation over storytelling, and emphasised that his films reflect the social realities of their time.

On the work front, Vidhu directed 12th Fail. The Vikrant Massey-starrer was a sleeper hit, garnering universally positive reviews and performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie completed the 50-days milestone in several cinemas. 12th Fail also won appreciation at the 71st National Film Awards. 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, and Vikrant Massey shared Best Actor with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK got the award for his performance in Jawan.