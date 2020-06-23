'What took you away, the secret has gone with you': Bhumika Chawla's emotional Instagram post on Sushant Singh Rajput

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla remembered the actor and urged people to stop speculating and blaming people. There have been many theories floating around the internet ever since Sushant's death and in a heartfelt note shared on her Instagram, Bhumika asked everyone affected by this tragedy to pray for a better world.

Sharing a still from the film, Bhumika said, "Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind .... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you ... There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him."

Sushant died on June 14. The police are currently investigating his death by suicide and have already recorded statements of his family members, close friends, and managerial staff.