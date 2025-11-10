What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan attending the wedding of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got resurfaced, with rumours that the superstar did the kanyadan at the wedding. Farah lost her cool, and finally clarified.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are among those actor-filmmaker duos that have always struck gold at the box office. They both share a close bond as best friends and have supported each other in various instances. However, an old video of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's marriage went viral. In this video, Shah Rukh is seen hugging the director of Main Hoon Na, while Shirish looks on. The primary reason this video is trending is that it's been reported that Shah Rukh Khan didn't just attend the event, but also performed kanyadaan of Farah Khan.

In the video, Farah is seen donning a minimalistic look with a pink-hued saree paired and a blue blouse. The bride left her tresses open and wore dangling earrings to complete her look. On the other hand, the groom, Shirish, complemented her in a white-hued kurta-pyjama.

In the viral clip, Farah and Shirish are getting married with Shah Rukh Khan as an elder guardian. As this clip surfaced, a user commented on it and claimed, “This is not kanyadaan, and Farah had a brother and mother at that time." This comment caught Farah’s attention, and she slammed the user and gave a clarification on the same.

Farah Khan on SRK performing kanyadaan

Farah noticed the comment, and she replied, "In Mangalore, only a married couple can do the kanyadaan… please be careful when you talk nonsense." Farah’s comment has received support from netizens who backed her claims. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah have worked together in Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Farah, while talking about her bond with SRK, said, "Sometimes, you instantly hit it off with somebody. You feel like you’re friends from school. That’s what it was like with Shah Rukh. We had the same interests, we’d read the same books, we had the same sense of humour."