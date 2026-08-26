'What's the problem?': Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Uorfi Javed defended Kriti Sanon over the backlash to her Raksha Bandhan advertisement, questioning why women are judged.

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has come out in support of Kriti Sanon after the actress faced criticism over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Uorfi questioned why women are repeatedly told what to wear and why their clothing is linked to cultural and moral values.

Sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 26, Uorfi wrote, "When will we stop telling women what to wear? She looks perfectly decent and fine. Every conversation you don't have to hold a women responsible for the moral obligations created by the society."

Uorfi Javed defends Kriti Sanon

Uorfi, who has herself often faced criticism over her fashion choices, said women should not be made responsible for society's expectations through discussions about their clothes.

The controversy began after Kriti featured in a Raksha Bandhan campaign titled Furever Sibling. The advertisement showed her tying a Rakhi to her brother before extending the celebration to her pet dog.

Kriti wore an off-white bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt in the campaign. Her outfit soon became a subject of online debate, with some users questioning whether the styling was appropriate for a festival-related advertisement.

Some social media users also compared the blouse to a bra or bikini and questioned why Kriti was shown in a revealing outfit while celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother.

Kriti Sanon responds to outfit criticism

Kriti addressed the backlash on social media on August 25, arguing that a woman's connection to her culture should not be judged by her clothes.

She wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection."

The actress further questioned the practice of telling women what to wear, writing, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Brand withdraws Raksha Bandhan advertisement

The controversy also prompted the brand behind the campaign to remove the advertisement from its platforms.

In a statement, the brand said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

The brand added, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season."