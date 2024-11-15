Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has been in the tabloid news lately for her rumoured separation with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been tabloid favourites since some weeks. They have been discussed by entertainment portals and fans for their rumoured divorce. However, the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter and they haven’t accepted or denied anything so far. But that hasn’t stopped the fans from digging into their old interviews in which they have talked about various aspects of their lives.

One such interview happened in 2012 in which Aishwarya talked to Sir David Frost about many facets of her personality both on and off screen. The video has been treated in the form of a documentary in which the makers have shown different junctures of Aishwarya’ journey to Miss World competition and her subsequent entry into films. She has also answered questions related to her marriage, pregnancy and the changes in her public life.

During the interview, she was asked why many magazines published articles about the delay in her weight loss post the birth of her daughter Aaradhya in November, 2011. She very candidly replied, “That’s pretty much my response. What’s the fuss about? It’s not something I feel the need to even be discussing or giving so much attention to because as you rightly put it, what’s the fuss about. It’s normal, natural in my case. That was the natural turn my body took in terms of whether I gained weight, or water retention in my body, whatever else goes with the space. I am comfortable and that’s why I have been who I have been. I stepped out in public when I could go out. And if I did think it was a big deal, I would have been in hiding!”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2.

