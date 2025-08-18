'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
What! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? 100 unit members admitted to hospital in Leh due to...

As per the reports, 100 unit members of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar were rushed to the hospital in Leh after a suspected food poisoning.

IANS

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 08:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has now fallen into trouble. As per the reports, the film unit in Ladakh was hit by food poisoning, and over 100 members of the unit were admitted to a hospital in Leh, officials said on Monday. "Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalised in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening," officials confirmed on Monday.

The workers of the film unit were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming film when several of them suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache. They were immediately rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, where doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

An official said that nearly 600 people had meals at the location before the incident occurred. “Food samples have been collected for detailed analysis to identify the cause,” the official added. The hospital authorities said the situation was brought under control after an urgent mobilisation of staff from all departments.

“We managed the patient rush effectively. The police also stepped in to regulate the overcrowded emergency ward and prevent panic,” a senior doctor said. Doctors confirmed that all patients are in stable condition, and most of them have been discharged after receiving necessary treatment.

Authorities are awaiting the laboratory reports of the food samples to fix accountability, while the incident has raised questions about the safety standards at large-scale shooting locations in sensitive regions like Leh. As the investigation continues, details about the kind of food and the water taken by the unit members are awaited. It was also not known who the film producer and director were, and whether any prominent Bollywood stars were among those who fell ill.

The Ladakh region, known as the moonland because of its barren, rugged mountains and difficult topography, has been host to a number of Bollywood superhit movies like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Haqeeqat’. For the unversed, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar will be released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

