What! Rakhi Sawant shows middle finger to PM Narendra Modi? Actress' controversial post sparks debate: 'Shah Rukh Khan borrow spine from her'

As the nation celebrated PM Narendra Modi's birthday, Rakhi Sawant did something only she can do. Leaving the internet puzzled.

Rakhi Sawant knows how to attract eyeballs and make headlines. Whenever anything trends, Rakhi comes up with her twist that takes the topic in a whole new direction. On September 17, when a majority of Indian citizens were sharing their kind wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him happiness and prosperity on his 76th birthday, Rakhi did something that only she can do.

A few days back, BJP officials and MLAs were seen requesting people to light a diya to bless PM Modi. Rakhi understood the assignment, yet she gave a unique, or rather shocking, twist. On her Instagram Stories, Rakhi Sawant shared a photo of a diya, placed on the top a middle finger. Yes, Rakhi showed a middle finger to the trend, and indirectly to Modi. At the bottom, the text shows, "Happy birthday Modiji." Netizens were smart enough to capture the story before it disappeared.

Here's the viral story of Rakhi Sawant

Only Rakhi Sawant can do thi pic.twitter.com/ksqIW5et4m — Krispy (@krrispii) September 18, 2026

Rakhi's post sparks a debate

Soon, the post went viral, but it also started a debate. On one side, Modi bhakts took it as an offence and slammed the item girl. On the other side, a few netizens praised the guts of Rakhi, and even asked Bollywood superstars to grow a spine like her.

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A netizen wrote, "She wanted a BJP ticket but was sidelined by BJP as they considered her unserious... so now she is anti-BJP." Another netizen slammed her and wrote, "Yes, sadak chaps have a different quality." One of the netizens criticised Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "It’s time likes of Shah Rukh Khan borrow a spine from Rakhi Sawant." An internet user wrote, "That's not fearless, that's brainless! That shows how you were brought up!" On the work front, Rakhi was recently seen in India's Got Latent.