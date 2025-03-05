This actress was approached to play the lead in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, but later she was replaced by Deepika Padukone, and she got an offer to feature in a special song of the film.

In 2013, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and produced Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and presented the dynamic duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the first time. The fiery, crackling chemistry of Deepika and Ranveer was an instant hit, and they ended up marrying in 2018.

However, you call it destiny, but Deepika wasn't the first choice for the leading lady of Ram-Leela. Recently, Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra, interacted with Lehren Retro, and in this conversation, Madhu revealed that PC was offered the lead role, but later she was asked to feature in the special song only. "“I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his office next door when I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said that I am only doing a song in Ram Leela. I asked her, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I think that’s better.’"

Madhu said that Priyanka might have taken a 'well-thought' decision, losing the lead role in Ram-Leela. Sr Chopra further added that after Ram-Leela, she was offered Mary Kom (a Bhansali production), but she was hesitant to sign the film. Madhu further added why Priyanka agreed to do the sports biopic. "She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (director, Kumar) was the director, and she stayed with Mary Kom for a while to see everything."

After Mary Kom, Bhansali offered Priyanka Bajirao Mastani, and Madhu revealed that the role of Kashibai was more challenging for Priyanka. She said, "Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything… Sanjay is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance… that was the target." Madhu asserted that PC was very focused during Bajirao Mastani, "That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions; she would not even talk inside her van during that time." On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the Hollywood actioner, The Bluff with Karl Urban.