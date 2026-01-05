What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'

Nikhil Dwivedi, in a recent interview, snubbed the concept of nepotism and defended Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday for their hard work to prove themselves, despite their filmy background.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has made another surprising comment, debunked the debate of nepotism, and defended star kids Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday. For the unversed, Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, has led Nikhil's co-produced film CTRL, and won praises for her performance. In a new interview, Nikhil has supported the actors, who have a filmy connection, but they aren't privileged, and have carved their path by hard work and not influence.

Calling Shahid, Ananya's star kid is dishonest: Nikhil Dwivedi

In an interview with Galata Plus, while advocating for Ananya Panday, Nikhil added, "She is a hard-working girl. I don't consider her to be in the privileged category, even though she has worked very hard. So you have to also understand that Ananya must have worked a little harder. Because without trying to undermine the achievements of their parents, I am actually saying this because we should not undermine the achievements of the children."

Defending Shahid Kapoor, Nikhil further added, "When you call Shahid Kapoor a star kid or Ananya Pandey a star kid, I find it a little dishonest. Her parents had earned a lot of fame. They were very talented people. But it was not like they would call someone and say, Give our child a job and he would get it. Shahid has struggled a lot, I know. He has given many auditions."

Nepotism is not applicable in the film industry: Nikhil Dwivedi

You have to be a very powerful star to say that our child should get a job. No one does it. I think this whole nepotism debate is not applicable to the film industry. This is a baseless debate and a wrong debate. I will explain to you how. Nepotism is when you misuse the public office or public funds, and you increase your family and friends. It is someone else's money. The film industry's money is more or less private money. What I want to do with my money, you cannot tell me. I want to make you a hero tomorrow. That is my opinion. If these people don't want to watch your film, they won't."

At last, Nikhil said that at the end, the consumer has to buy the ticket for 100 rupees. It has happened to so many people. No matter how many films you make for them, when the audience decides that they don't want to watch the film, they don't watch it. Their careers end."

Supporting the concept of nepotism, Nikhil added, "If there were no nepotism, there would be no Kishore Kumar. If there were no nepotism, there would be no Rahul Dev Burman. Without these two, my life would have been very bad. If someone wants to give a chance to anyone with their own money, how can the outsider say anything? They give because the audience is curious to see a certain guy." On the work front, Nikhil will soon bring his upcoming production venture, Bandar.