What! Mohit Suri says Ahaan Panday is 'full chapri', calls Saiyaara star TikToker: 'The way he...'

As Saiyaara crossed Rs 400 crores worldwide, director Mohit Suri revealed that unknown facts about the debutant star Ahaan Panday.

Director Mohit Suri has made his Saiyaara debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, overnight stars. The romantic musical has grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide and is still running strong at the box office. Amid the success of the latest musical blockbuster, Mohit said something about Ahaan that will truly surprise you. In the movie, Ahaan, nephew of Chunky Pandey, played a selfish, brash, hot-headed aspiring singer Krish Kapoor. In real life, Ahaan is completely opposite of his on-screen character, at least this is what Mohit said.

Ahaan Panday is 'full chapri': Mohit Suri

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Mohit talked about the real persona of Ahaan, and said, "He has a whole different side. The way he dances, he’s a gallery man! He dances for the front benchers. Aapne woh videos dekhe nahi hai jo usne pull down kar diye. TikToker hai yeh ladka. Full chapri hai. He’s a full, out-there, galleried, Gaiety Galaxy boy jo Bandra mein hai (You haven’t seen the videos he deleted. This guy is a total TikToker! Gaiety Galaxy boy from Bandra)."

Ahaan Panday questions the producer's decision to cast him

Mohit further recalled when Ahaan questioned the creative producer about why he got selected, as his audition was completely different from what he was doing. "Mujhe yaad hai, 30th day of shooting par, jab 50 per cent shoot ho chuki thi, he suddenly turns to our creative producer and says, ‘Sumanna, maine kya kiya tha audition mein? Aisa toh koi audition diya hi nahi tha maine. Mujhe bola gaya tha, you are the right one."

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's latest musical blockbuster Saiyaara, is produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO, Akshaye Widhwani. The movie also stars Shaan Grover, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Geeta Agarwal in pivotal roles. Made in the reported budget of Rs 40 crores, the film has grossed Rs 420 crores worldwide.

