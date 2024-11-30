Keerthy Suresh has finally confirmed that she's marrying her longtime beau Antony Thattil, and also revealed that they will marry in Goa.

After confirming her relationship with her longtime beau, Antony Thattil, actress Keerthy Suresh has now announced that she's getting married in December. Recently the actress visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with her family members. There she confirmed marrying Antony in mid-December. As News18 reported, Keerthy will get married in Goa.

The portal quoted the actress, "I am getting married next month. That is why I came for the darshan of Srivaru. The wedding will take place in Goa." Though she didn't share the dates, it's reported that she will get married in an intimate ceremony on December 11 and 12 in the presence of their family and friends.

On November 27, Keerthy Suresh finally confirmed her relationship with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil on her Instagram. The actress shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note that read, "15 years and counting It has always been...AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)." In the photo, which seems to be taken during Diwali, Antony is seen holding up a firecracker, lighting it as he raised it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera.

Last year, the National Award-winning actress slammed a publication for calling her friend her 'boyfriend'. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

On the work front, she voiced Bujji: The Car in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. After her marriage, Keerthy Suresh will be making her Bollywood debut with Baby John. The action drama is the official adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, and it also features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. Baby John will be released in cinemas on December 25.

