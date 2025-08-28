What! Isha Kopikkar has NOT seen Don 2 for THIS reason, signed Shah Rukh Khan's Don only after Farhan Akhtar promised her... | Exclusive

Isha Koppikar reveals she was hesitant before signing Shah Rukh Khan's Don, and signed the movie only after Farhan Akhtar convinced her. She even comments on Ranveer Singh's Don 3, calls it a 'major responsiblity'.

Actress Isha Koppikar has been part of several successful films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Don. In the 2006 reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's classic, Isha played the role of Anita. Despite Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's presence, Isha made an impact. Recently, Isha made a surprising revelation that she hasn't watched Don 2 (2011). Amid Ganpati celebrations, Isha calls DNA India to her home for a special interview, and there she made a big reveal.

Why Isha Koppikar didn't see Don 2

Don 2 starts with Isha and Don's voice, but Isha still didn't watch the film. Ask her the reason, and Isha reveals, "Maine nahi dekhi Don 2. Koi bhi sequel jis mein main nahi hoon, woh main dekhti nahi hoon (I haven't seen Don 2. I don't watch any sequel in which I am not in)."



Isha Koppikar on her hesitation during Don

Anita is the second lead heroine in the SRK-starrer. Was Isha hesitant when she was offered the role? The actress replies, "Honestly, my only thought was working with Shah Rukh Khan. I admire him. I'm, I was completely in love with him. I just wanted to be in one frame with him. But, like I said, in the old Don, there was not much of Anita. But when it was narrated to me, Farhan told me that this is not just a touch-and-go role. It has got a lot of meat in it, and you are still on the last frame. You take away the Don away. I was convinced, but I asked him, 'Do I have action scenes?' So that is one thing I missed."

Isha Koppikar on Don 3

Isha even shares her views on Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, and admits that it will be a 'major responsibility' on the makers and Ranveer to fulfil the high expectations. "With a completely new cast, it's a great responsibility. I really hope...I'm sure they'll do a good job, but it's a great deal of responsibility on Ranveer and the makers' shoulders. With such high expectations, the team has to outperform themselves from the last one," she concluded.

Isha Koppikar on her comeback

The Kya Kool Hai Hum actress also talks about her comeback and adds, "It's been 10 years. I got busy in my life, with hospitality, and my daughter, Rianna. Work was on, I was doing some OTT, and then I went to the South. By the time I've come back, things have changed a lot, A LOT.

Isha admits that she has not enjoyed the recent readings or scripts. Calling it a more mechanical approach, she says, "My thinking the scripts and all were very organic. Abhi kaafi mechanical ho gaya hai. But I'm meeting people, I'm looking at scripts. A lot of people have come to me, and I've not enjoyed the readings or the narration. I believe it's God's timing, aapko ek sahi producer, ek sahi script, aur itna kaam karne ke baad, yeh toh banta hai. I can't take anything." Isha concludes with high hopes and adds, "I'm waiting for the right opportunity, which is going to be God sent. So I'm waiting for it. And when it comes, you all will say, 'Really, Isha. You were right, this is it'."