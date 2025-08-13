'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video showing Ranaut’s bodyguard allegedly moving aside senior MP NK Premachandran, calling the act “shameful and unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, a video of veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan went viral, showing her pushing a man who tried to take a selfie with her. The clip sparked widespread debate, and actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut reacted sharply, calling Bachchan the “most spoilt and privileged woman” and claiming people tolerate her “tantrums” only because she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

Soon after, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shifted the focus to Kangana. She posted a video showing Ranaut’s bodyguard allegedly moving aside senior MP NK Premachandran, calling the act “shameful and unacceptable.” Chaturvedi tweeted, “The CISF’s behaviour on duty for an MP towards another senior MP, Shri NK Premchandran by pushing him aside is shameful and unacceptable. What is this sheer nonsense?”

Netizens quickly jumped into the debate, many siding with Kangana and accusing Chaturvedi of selective outrage. Some questioned why she didn’t speak out about Jaya Bachchan’s incident, with one user writing, “I hope you compare both the behaviour and the way of pushing. Let’s see if you have the guts to speak for the common man too.” Others doubted whether the video with Kangana’s bodyguard even showed any “pushing.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soon issued a clarification, stating that the person in the video with Kangana was not a CISF officer. They wrote, “Respected Ma’am, The personnel as seen in this video do not belong to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).” Following this, Chaturvedi updated her statement, noting that the personnel were actually PSOs from Delhi Police assigned to Y+ security protectees, calling the act “just as disgraceful.”

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has not responded to Priyanka Chaturvedi’s remarks, and the social media debate over both incidents continues to intensify.