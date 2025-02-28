Soon after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their first pregnancy, her photo in a polka dot dress went viral, and for a surprisingly strange reason. Read on to know more.

Fans of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were elated after knowing that the couple has announced their first pregnancy. Soon after the announcement, fans were also quick to notice the polka dot theory again. In the last Christmas, Kiara shared a pic of hugging Sidharth Malhotra. In the photo, Kiara was seen wearing a polka dot top.

What makes the polka dot theory interesting?

This theory was all started by power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Long back when Anushka and Virat announced their first pregnancy, the actress was wearing a beautiful polka dot dress. Even when Natasa Stankovic was expecting her first child with now-former husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, a photo of pregnant Natasa, wearing a dress with polka dots went viral.

Kiara Advani’s pregnancy announcement has now added more value to the Polka Dot Theory. A couple of months after sporting the popular dress, Kiara shared the big good news with her admirers, hinting that the polka dot dress might have some sort of connection with parenthood. Fans were quick enough to point out the theory with humor and excitement. They went on to refer Polka Dot Theory as a real sign and not just a coincidence.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy

The couple made the special announcement via Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen holding a pair of cream-coloured baby booties. The caption of their post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, and Sidharth was seen in Yodha. He will next be seen in Param Sundari.