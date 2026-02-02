What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama? Tibetan leader's album that earned him Grammy, here's where you can hear it

The Dalai Lama’s audiobook, Meditations, blending soulful reflections with gentle music, had won him his first Grammy Award. The spoken-word album is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

On February 2, the 68th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles, and one of the remarkable moments from the evening was that The Dalai Lama was awarded his first Grammy at 90, for his audiobook, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. This is a spoken-word album that is based on the Dalai Lama's reflections, blended with soothing music and narration. The album is categorised as an audiobook, and the award has been presented for narration and storytelling. At the Grammys, the Dalai Lama has won the title for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. American singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright accepted the Recording Academy trophy on behalf of the Dalai Lama.

What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama?

The spoken-word album, released in 2025, features His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama himself sharing his insights on peace, compassion, meditation, mindfulness, harmony, inner well-being and the human experience. Rather than a traditional written book, it’s a pre-recorded exhibition of the Dalai Lama’s reflections in his own voice. This work is spoken-word and is different from how an audiobook also typically functions. It is not just text read out to you. The Dalai Lama's audiobook comes in a series of audios accompanied by a serene, rhythmic speaking of reflections by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The words and their wisdom is set against musical compositions.

In the album, the Dalai Lama's words of wisdom are paired with music and compositions aimed to enhance calm and contemplative listening. The album is a collaboration of the Dalai Lama with Indian sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with international artists.

Where can you listen to The Dalai Lama's Grammy-winning album?

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama audiobook is easily accessible on all of the major digital audio platforms of music-streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music / iTunes, Amazon Music / Amazon Digital Albums. The audiobook is also available on other platforms like JioSaavn and Gaana.com.